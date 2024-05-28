News & Insights

Stocks

Blencowe Advances Graphite Production Plans

May 28, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Blencowe Resources Plc has released information on its strategic efforts to become a leading graphite producer, including processing a bulk sample for tier-1 offtakers and potential strategic partnerships for downstream processing. Positive feedback was received for both small and large flake graphite from the Orom-Cross project, indicating strong interest from the battery industry. The company is advancing its downstream SPG processing strategy in Uganda and is progressing towards production with positive test work and discussions for offtake agreements.

For further insights into GB:BRES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.