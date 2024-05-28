Blencowe Advances Graphite Production Plans

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Blencowe Resources Plc has released information on its strategic efforts to become a leading graphite producer, including processing a bulk sample for tier-1 offtakers and potential strategic partnerships for downstream processing. Positive feedback was received for both small and large flake graphite from the Orom-Cross project, indicating strong interest from the battery industry. The company is advancing its downstream SPG processing strategy in Uganda and is progressing towards production with positive test work and discussions for offtake agreements.

