BLDR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.94, changing hands as low as $67.57 per share. Builders FirstSource Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.865 per share, with $86.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.82.

