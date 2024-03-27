BLCO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (Symbol: BLCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.98, changing hands as high as $17.37 per share. Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLCO's low point in its 52 week range is $13.62 per share, with $21.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.26.

