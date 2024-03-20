News & Insights

Markets
BLDE

Blade Air Mobility Gets Authorization To Repurchase Up To $20 Mln Class A Stock

March 20, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Technology-powered air mobility platform Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Wednesday announced its Board of authorization for the repurchase of up to $20 million of outstanding Class A common stock.

In the pre-market session, shares are at $2.66, up 7.34 percent from the previous close of $.255.

Blade Air expects that the share buyback program will help opportunistically take advantage of stock price dislocations, when prudent.

Further, the company noted that the repurchase program does not obligate to repurchase a specific number of shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLDE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.