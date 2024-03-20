Blade Air Mobility Gets Authorization To Repurchase Up To $20 Mln Class A Stock

(RTTNews) - Technology-powered air mobility platform Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Wednesday announced its Board of authorization for the repurchase of up to $20 million of outstanding Class A common stock.

In the pre-market session, shares are at $2.66, up 7.34 percent from the previous close of $.255.

Blade Air expects that the share buyback program will help opportunistically take advantage of stock price dislocations, when prudent.

Further, the company noted that the repurchase program does not obligate to repurchase a specific number of shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.