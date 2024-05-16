News & Insights

Blackstone To Acquire Majority Stake In Priority Software For Undisclosed Terms

May 16, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Blackstone, Inc. (BX) announced Thursday that Blackstone Growth and affiliated funds have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Priority Software, a leading provider of mission-critical business software. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Blackstone's investment will help build on the company's position at the forefront of the ERP software market and support its further growth across industries and markets.

Priority Software offers robust mission-critical business applications and ERP solutions across various industries, enhancing business management through innovative, cloud-based applications.

The company's comprehensive product suite, which includes solutions for retail management, hospitality and education, is supported by a network of 100+ partners worldwide.

Priority Software has more than 17,000 customers and over 300,000 end users across multiple end markets. Priority has 500+ employees located across five offices in Israel, the US, and Belgium.

