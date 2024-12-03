Is Blackstone Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Blackstone Inc. (BX), headquartered in New York and boasting a market cap of $138 billion, is a global leader in alternative asset management. Known for its expertise across private equity, real estate, credit, and hedge fund solutions, Blackstone plays a pivotal role in driving innovation, growth, and economic resilience.
Companies valued at over $10 billion are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Blackstone fits the label with its strong market presence. As a leader in alternative asset management, it excels in private equity, real estate, and credit. Its diverse portfolio and influence across industries highlight its stability and ability to thrive in a fast-changing economy.
Blackstone's shares are down 6.9% from their 52-week high of $200.96, achieved on Nov. 25. Despite this, the stock has surged 31.4% over the past three months, significantly outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 7.7% gains over the same time frame.
Over the longer term, BX stock surged 63.7% over the past 52 weeks and rallied 42.9% on a YTD basis, significantly outperforming the DOWI's YTD gains of 18.8% and 23.6% returns over the past year.
To confirm the recent bullish trend, BX has traded above its 50-day moving average since July and consistently above its 200-day moving average over the past year.
BX stock gained over 6% following its Q3 earnings report on Oct. 17. The firm delivered a 7% year-over-year increase in distributable earnings, reaching $1.3 billion or $1.01 per share. Total assets under management (AUM) climbed to $1.1 trillion, bolstered by $41 billion in quarterly inflows. Notably, fee-related earnings hit a record $1.2 billion.
These results highlight Blackstone's robust financial performance, which is driven by steady growth in fee revenues and supported by a favorable macroeconomic environment. The company’s strong execution and resilient business model position it well for sustained success.
BX’s rival, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), has surged 113.2% over the past 52 weeks and 92.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming BX in both periods.
Given its strong price performance, analysts are moderately optimistic about BX's potential. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 22 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $168.95, which indicates that the stock trades at a premium.
