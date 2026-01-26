Blackstone Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Blackstone BX is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and 2025 results on Jan. 29, before the opening bell. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are likely to have declined on a year-over-year basis.



One of the largest global alternative asset managers, Blackstone’s third-quarter 2025 distributable earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher segment revenues and a surge in assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, a decrease in GAAP expenses was a positive.



Blackstone has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.4%.

Blackstone Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Blackstone Inc. price-eps-surprise | Blackstone Inc. Quote

Blackstone’s Q4 and 2025 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX’s quarterly earnings of $1.51 has been revised marginally lower over the past seven days. The figure indicates a fall of 10.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for BX’s 2025 earnings of $5.33 indicates a rise of 14.9% from the previous year.



The consensus estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $3.61 billion, which suggests a year-over-year fall of 12.9%. The estimate for full-year sales is $12.68 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 8.8%.

Other Q4 Estimates for BX

Blackstone has been recording increases in fee-earning AUM and total AUM on the back of its diversified product and revenue mix, superior position in the alternative investments space, and net inflows. Given the high market volatility and increased client activity in the fourth quarter, Blackstone is expected to have witnessed a rise in the AUM balance as inflows grew.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM of $1.28 trillion indicates growth of 13.4% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for total fee-earning AUM of $929 billion suggests a rise of 11.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total management and advisory fees (segment revenues) is pegged at $2.07 billion, which indicates 11.2% growth from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for fee-related performance revenues (segment revenues) of $473 million suggests a 66.2% year-over-year decline.



Blackstone’s expenses have been increasing over the past few years, mainly because of higher general, administrative and other expenses. As the company continues to invest in franchises, expenses are expected to have risen to some extent in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Predicts for Blackstone

According to our quantitative model, the chances of BX beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Blackstone is +0.46%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Finance Stocks Worth Considering

Here are a couple of finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



The Earnings ESP for SEI Investments Company SEIC is +2.55% and it carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEI Investments’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.34.



Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP is scheduled to report quarterly results on Jan. 29. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameriprise’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $10.29.

