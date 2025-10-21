Blackstone Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Blackstone BX is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23, before the opening bell. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are likely to have increased on a year-over-year basis.



One of the largest global alternative asset managers, Blackstone’s second-quarter 2025 distributable earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher segment revenues and a surge in the assets under management (AUM) balance. However, an increase in GAAP expenses was a headwind.



Blackstone has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.8%.

Blackstone’s Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX’s earnings of $1.22 has been revised marginally lower over the past seven days. The figure indicates a rise of 20.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $3.11 billion, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 27.8%.

Other Q3 Estimates for BX

Blackstone has been recording increases in fee-earning AUM and total AUM on the back of its diversified product and revenue mix, superior position in the alternative investments space, and net inflows. Given the high market volatility and increased client activity in the third quarter, Blackstone is expected to have witnessed a rise in the AUM balance as inflows grew.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM of $1.25 trillion indicates growth of 13% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for total fee-earning AUM of $916 billion suggests a rise of 11.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total management and advisory fees (segment revenues) is pegged at $2.05 billion, which indicates 14.9% growth from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for fee-related performance revenues (segment revenues) of $430 million suggests a 62.9% year-over-year surge.



Blackstone’s expenses have been increasing over the past few years mainly because of higher general, administrative and other expenses. As the company continues to invest in franchises, expenses are expected to have risen to some extent in the third quarter.

What Our Model Predicts for Blackstone

According to our quantitative model, the chances of BX beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Blackstone is -0.43%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Finance Stocks Worth Considering

Here are a couple of finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



Moody's Corporation MCO is scheduled to report quarterly results on Oct. 22. The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.39% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Moody’s’ quarterly earnings has been revised 1.1% higher to $3.65.



The Earnings ESP for Prosperity Bancshares PB is +0.52% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.45.

