Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $39.56 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $37.19 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.2% to $159.32 million from $114.45 million last year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.56 Mln. vs. $37.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $159.32 Mln vs. $114.45 Mln last year.

