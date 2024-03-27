Blackstone Invests $750 Mln In Moderna's Influenza Program

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Blackstone Inc. (BX) announced a new partnership with Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) through a development and commercialization funding agreement, funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences will provide up to $750 million to support Moderna's influenza program.

If successful, Blackstone Life Sciences may receive milestones and royalties from the resulting flu products.

Moderna will consider the funding as a deduction in research and development costs and will maintain complete ownership and oversight of the Company's influenza initiative.

