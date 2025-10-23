Blackstone Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $624.92 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $780.84 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackstone Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.889 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.7% to $3.088 billion from $3.663 billion last year.

Blackstone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $624.92 Mln. vs. $780.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $3.088 Bln vs. $3.663 Bln last year.

