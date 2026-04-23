Blackstone Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $649.72 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $614.85 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $3.617 billion from $3.289 billion last year.

Blackstone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $649.72 Mln. vs. $614.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $3.617 Bln vs. $3.289 Bln last year.

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