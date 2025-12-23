Blackstone Inc. (BX) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Blackstone Inc. (BX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BX recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of BX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that BX could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BX for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

