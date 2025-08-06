Markets
Blackstone Affiliated Equity Funds To Acquire Enverus

(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Enverus, a premier data analytics energy intelligence platform, from Hellman & Friedman and Genstar Capital. Enverus is a data analytics platform empowering its customers' capital allocation and asset optimization decisions across the entire energy ecosystem. It is SaaS company and analytics provider dedicated to the energy market.

"This is more than a transaction - it's a launchpad," said Manuj Nikhanj, CEO of Enverus.

