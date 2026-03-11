Markets
Blackstone To Acquire Majority Stake In Advanced Cooling Technologies

March 11, 2026 — 09:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc., or ACT, announced on Wednesday that funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners have inked a deal to buy a majority stake in ACT.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter.

David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, said: "Our investment strategy focuses on identifying businesses we believe are well positioned to benefit from long-term power demand growth and the need to manage power and energy more efficiently."

Founded in 2003, ACT is a maker of thermal management and energy efficiency solutions for advanced computing, high power density, and mission-critical applications.

