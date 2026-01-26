Blackstone To Acquire Arlington Industries For Undisclosed Terms

Markets
(RTTNews) - Blackstone, Inc. (BX) and Arlington Industries, Inc. announced Monday that funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arlington, a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical products in the U.S. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1949, Arlington designs and manufactures a range of electrical products such as fittings, enclosures and other components.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Arlington represents the latest in a number of recent transactions Blackstone Energy Transition Partners has announced behind its high-conviction investment themes in electrification and the ongoing energy transition. This includes Alliance Technical Group, Maclean Power Systems, Wolf Summit Energy, Hill Top Energy Center, Shermco, Enverus, Lancium, Westwood, and others.

