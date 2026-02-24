BlackSky Technology Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BlackSky TechnologyInc. BKSY is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four reported quarters and surpassed twice, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 7.3% on average.

Q4 Expectations for BKSY

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is $38.14 million, indicating 25.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual, driven by higher professional and engineering services revenues. Robust growth in revenues from the high-margin Imagery and Analytics business is also expected to have improved the top line.

Gen-3 satellites coupled with the leading Spectra platform and AI capabilities are expected to have led to contract wins and expansion of the customer base. Recently, the company announced the signing of a new international contract for the accelerated delivery of the Gen-3 Sovereign Space-Based Intelligence solution. Growing international demand for BlackSky services due to Gen-3 validation is anticipated to have improved the top line.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is pegged at 25 cents, indicating an improvement from a loss of 39 cents in the year-ago quarter. BKSY’s cost-control efforts, resulting in long-term margin improvement, are anticipated to have narrowed its losses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BKSY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BKSY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrett Business Services’ fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 64 cents per share, implying a 1.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. BBSI beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four reported quarters, matched once and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 18.6%.

Dave Inc. DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +9.07% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $164 million, indicating 62.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.50 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 71.6%. DAVE beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 74.7%.

