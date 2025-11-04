BlackSky Technology Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY will release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, before market open.

BKSY’s record of earnings surprises is not impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the four trailing quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 10.7%.

BKSY’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is set at $29.5 million, indicating 30.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The primary growth engine is likely to have been due to higher professional and engineering services. Robust growth in revenues from the high-margin Imagery and Analytics business is expected to have improved the top line.

Gen-3 satellites coupled with the leading Spectra platform and AI capabilities are expected to have resulted in winning contracts and widening the customer base. Strong international demand for BlackSky services due to Gen-3 validation is anticipated to have improved the top line.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is pinned at 37 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 66 cents in the year-ago quarter. BKSY’s ability to control costs, resulting in long-term margin improvement, is anticipated to have narrowed its losses.

What Our Model Says About BKSY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BlackSky Technologythis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BKSY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Payoneer Global PAYO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $263.5 million, indicating 6.1% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 6 cents per share, implying a 45.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with an average surprise of 25.3%.

PAYO has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Parsons PSN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a 7.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at 72 cents per share, suggesting a 24.2% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PSN surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 4%.

Parsons has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

