BlackSky Technology to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY will report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before the bell.

BKSY’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Its earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, with an average negative surprise of 12.9%.

Factors to Note Ahead of BKSY’s Q1 Results

For the upcoming report, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $27.5 million, implying a 13.6% year-over-year increase. This anticipated growth is likely to have been driven by increased subscription orders for imagery and analytics, renewals from existing clients seeking additional services, and new contracts for professional and engineering services with both new and returning customers.

On the earnings front, the consensus estimate is pinned at a loss of 47 cents per share, an improvement from the prior year’s loss of 88 cents. The expected bottom-line improvement can be attributed to enhanced operating leverage, fueled by higher revenues and improved gross margins.

What Our Model Says About BKSY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BKSY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BKSY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell). (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Nayax NYAX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $85.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33.9%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share in contrast to a year-ago loss of 15 cents. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with an average negative surprise of 206.3%.

NYAX currently has an Earnings ESP of +42.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2025 results on May 13.

Remitly Global RELY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $347 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 28.9%. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 4 cents per share, which is narrower than a loss of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 58.8%.

RELY has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.

