BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF is the Most Successful New ETF in 4 Years

Ever since BlackRock filed for its spot Bitcoin ETF last year, Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have been providing valuable insights and data regarding everything Bitcoin ETFs. If you’re not already following either of them on X, I highly recommend you do.

Today, Balchunas shared a new mind blowing statistic about BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF IBIT specifically. Over the last four years, there were over 1,800 ETFs launched in the United States. Out of all of those, IBIT has taken in the most inflows at over $26 billion dollars.

BlackRock had another giant inflow of $323 million yesterday, massively outperforming all its competitors. I’m not sure if it’s just their brand name alone that's able to out compete the other ETFs, or if they’re marketing IBIT to their customers behind the scenes that is making their ETF a standout success. Probably a bit of both and then some.

These numbers once again highlight that spot Bitcoin ETFs have been a smashing success in America. Since launch, these ETFs have together seen inflows in 9 out of the last 10 months, and I feel like these inflows are not going to stop anytime soon, especially as we head further into the bull market.

While I would much rather see investors who hold their own keys, I understand that might not be suitable for large corporations and small retail investors who don’t want the responsibilities that come with self custody.

Whether you like it or not, the institutions are here and they are driving up the price of Bitcoin (for now). I’m super interested to see how these ETFs will hold up in a bear market, and if they will HODL or if we will see record outflows. Only time will tell.

This article is a Take. Opinions expressed are entirely the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.