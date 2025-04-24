Bitcoin Magazine



BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Sees $643 Million Inflows

BlackRock’s flagship Bitcoin ETF attracted $643.16 million in net inflows on April 23, marking its strongest single-day performance since January 21. The substantial inflow comes as bitcoin continues its upward momentum, trading above $92,000 following positive signals from the Trump administration regarding U.S.-China trade relations.

IBIT’s impressive showing contributed to a broader surge in Bitcoin ETF activity, with total spot Bitcoin ETF inflows reaching $916.91 million on Wednesday. This marks the fourth consecutive day of positive flows for U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs, bringing the week’s total inflows to approximately $2.23 billion.

NEW: #Bitcoin ETFs bought $917 million worth of BTC yesterday, bringing total inflows to $2.2 billion this week.



— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 24, 2025

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) also saw significant interest, recording inflows of $129.5 million and $124.4 million respectively. The strong performance across multiple funds suggests growing institutional conviction in bitcoin as an investment asset.

The surge in ETF interest coincides with bitcoin’s break above $90,000, fueled by President Trump’s hints at reducing Chinese import tariffs and confirmation that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will remain in his position. The new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ pro-bitcoin and crypto stance has further bolstered market sentiment.

Since their January launch, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated net inflows of over $37 billion, with total assets under management reaching $106.39 billion. BlackRock’s IBIT leads the pack, managing approximately $53.77 billion in net assets and recently winning “Best New ETF” at the annual etf.com awards.

The recent streak of positive flows marks a significant shift from early April’s outflows, suggesting renewed institutional confidence in bitcoin as both a strategic asset and inflation hedge. The trend appears supported by broader market dynamics, including a weakening U.S. dollar and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-2025.

However, market observers note that ongoing trade policy uncertainties and inflation concerns could still impact bitcoin’s trajectory. Investors continue to monitor ETF flows and macroeconomic developments as indicators of sustained institutional adoption.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $92,840, maintaining its position above key psychological levels as institutional investment continues through regulated ETF vehicles.

