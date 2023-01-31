BlackRock Updates Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.13MM shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.53MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.70% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is $134.85. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.70% from its latest reported closing price of $112.66.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is $5,570MM, an increase of 28.66%. The projected annual EPS is $4.06.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TTWO is 0.3428%, a decrease of 1.0533%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 176,544K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,414,680 shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,547,615 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603,588 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 82.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,970,048 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770,351 shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,893,942 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976,540 shares, representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,832,962 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,728,869 shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Background Information

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

