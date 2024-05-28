News & Insights

BlackRock Surpasses 5% Voting Rights in XP Power

May 28, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

XP Power (GB:XPP) has released an update.

XP Power Ltd, a non-UK issuer, has reported that BlackRock, Inc., has crossed the threshold of 5% total voting rights as of May 23, 2024. Now holding a combined total of 5.05% in voting rights, BlackRock has increased its share through a mix of direct shares and financial instruments. The previous position was below the 5% mark, indicating a new acquisition or disposal of financial instruments by the investment giant.

