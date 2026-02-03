Blackrock Silver (BKRRF) Price Target Increased by 10.61% to 1.03

The average one-year price target for Blackrock Silver (OTCPK:BKRRF) has been revised to $1.03 / share. This is an increase of 10.61% from the prior estimate of $0.93 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.89 to a high of $1.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 413.11% from the latest reported closing price of $0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Silver. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKRRF is 0.14%, an increase of 33.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 8,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 7,374K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 750K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLVR - Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF holds 85K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 25.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKRRF by 21.17% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Hurley Capital holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

