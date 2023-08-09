BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust said on August 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.62 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.67%, the lowest has been 5.39%, and the highest has been 15.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCX is 0.12%, a decrease of 43.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 27,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 5,001K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,991K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,069K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 81.63% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 1,783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,366K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 5.92% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust's primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust will seek to achieve its objectives by investing substantially all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources. There can be no assurance the Trust will achieve its investment objectives.

