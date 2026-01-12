Markets
BLK

BlackRock Reportedly To Eliminate 250 Jobs, About 1% Of Workforce

January 12, 2026 — 10:28 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BlackRock Inc. (BLK) will cut hundreds of jobs across its global operations, according to Bloomberg News. The move makes the firm the latest major Wall Street player to reduce headcount amid ongoing cost pressures.

The reductions represent about 1% of BlackRock's workforce, or roughly 250 employees, and span multiple divisions including investment and sales teams.

Chief Executive Larry Fink is reshaping the world's largest asset manager while expanding its push into alternative investments. The company has been integrating new leadership following its $12 billion acquisition of private credit firm HPS Investment Partners in July and is preparing to launch new products targeting wealthy retail investors.

BlackRock previously carried out two rounds of job cuts in 2025, each trimming about 1% of staff, Bloomberg reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.