News & Insights

Bitcoin

BlackRock Releases a New Report, "Bitcoin: A Unique Diversifier"

September 18, 2024 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Asset management giant BlackRock, with over $10 trillion in assets under management, has published a new report touting Bitcoin as a unique portfolio diversifier. This marks the latest embrace of Bitcoin from the world's largest asset manager.

Earlier this year, BlackRock launched a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (IBIT), rapidly becoming one of the most successful ETF launches ever. The Bitcoin ETF already has over $21 billion in assets under management.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also recently changed his sceptical stance on Bitcoin, admitting he was "wrong" to dismiss it. The firm has steadily released research explaining Bitcoin's potential role for investors.

The new report explains that while volatile, Bitcoin is fundamentally detached from other asset classes over the long term. It argues Bitcoin's adoption depends on global concerns over monetary stability, geopolitics, fiscal policy, and political stability – the inverse of traditional "risk assets."

"Bitcoin, as the first decentralized, non-sovereign monetary alternative to gain widespread global adoption, has no traditional counterparty risk, depends on no centralized system, and is not driven by any one country's fortunes," the report states.

As major traditional finance players like BlackRock increasingly embrace Bitcoin, its reputation and adoption will likely accelerate, bringing it further into the mainstream. BlackRock's continued pro-Bitcoin stance reflects growing acceptance by global financial institutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.