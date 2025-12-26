BlackRock Ramps Up Hiring, Eyes Next Phase of Crypto Expansion

BlackRock Inc. BLK is accelerating its hiring as it prepares for the next leg of its crypto push.



BlackRock is hiring senior leaders in New York and Singapore to drive firmwide digital assets initiatives, including crypto, stablecoins and tokenization. The move comes as the company is shaping long-term strategy, regulatory engagement and distribution across banks, brokers, exchanges and fintech platforms.



The openings range from associate roles to senior leadership, covering product strategy, research, fund services and compliance, according to job listings and role descriptions posted on BlackRock’s careers pages.

Rationale Behind BlackRock’s Move

The hiring spree follows BlackRock’s role in bringing crypto further into mainstream portfolios via its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF), alongside its expansion into on-chain finance through a tokenized institutional liquidity fund on Ethereum.



BlackRock has placed its iShares Bitcoin Trust among its top investment themes in 2025, alongside short-term Treasuries and mega-cap U.S. tech, while advancing the same strategy through tokenization, with its BUIDL fund now embedded in market infrastructure.



Taken together, the hiring slate points to a push to institutionalize the entire stack, spanning product development, market structure, risk and compliance, and regional execution, as BlackRock prepares for crypto’s next phase beyond headline-driven rallies.



Since the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, BLK’s flagship product, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), has surged ahead to become its leading revenue generator, outperforming several of its long-established equity and fixed-income funds.



As Bitcoin continues to solidify its role as an alternative store of value, BlackRock’s leadership in the ETF space may set the tone for the next era of crypto-driven financial innovation. The company’s performance suggests that digital-asset investment products are no longer a niche. They are becoming central to global asset-management strategies. As of Sept. 30, 2025, digital assets AUM was $104 billion.

Crypto Expansion Efforts by Other Finance Firms

Earlier this month, PNC Bank, a subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC, became the first major U.S. bank to enable direct Bitcoin trading for its clients. The bank introduced direct spot bitcoin trading capabilities for eligible PNC Private Bank clients. The eligible clients can now buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin directly through PNC’s own digital banking platform, thanks to a strategic partnership with Coinbase Global (COIN) and its institutional-grade “Crypto-as-a-Service” (CaaS) infrastructure.



This rollout represents the first step following its July 2025 strategic partnership with Coinbase to provide trusted, secure and innovative digital asset solutions to PNC's private banking clients.



Similarly, starting January 2026, Bank of America BAC will let its wealth advisers recommend a small crypto allocation, typically 1% to 4%, for suitable clients across Merrill, Bank of America Private Bank and Merrill Edge. The key change isn’t that clients can buy crypto exposure (many already could on request), but that crypto is moving into the bank’s house view: research coverage, portfolio guidelines and adviser-led conversations.



In practice, BAC’s initial implementation is expected to focus on regulated spot Bitcoin ETFs (rather than direct coin custody), providing clients with a wrapper that resembles a traditional security, offering daily liquidity, statements and operational controls. The bank's CIO-covered Bitcoin ETFs will include the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust and BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust.

