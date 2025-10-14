BlackRock Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Y/Y Revenue & AUM Growth

BlackRock’s BLK third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $11.55 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.25. The figure reflects a marginal rise from the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues. The assets under management (AUM) balance witnessed robust growth, reaching a record high of $13.46 trillion, driven by net inflows. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.



Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $1.32 billion, declining 18.9% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected the metric to be $1.59 billion.



On July 1, 2025, BlackRock completed the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, adding $165 billion of client AUM and $118 billion of fee-paying AUM.

BLK’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Revenues (on a GAAP basis) were $6.51 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.20 billion. Revenues increased 25.2% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in all revenue components.



Total expenses amounted to $4.55 billion, up 42.7% year over year. The increase was due to a rise in all cost components. Our estimate for the metric was $3.66 billion.



Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $42 million compared with $259 million in the prior-year quarter.



BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $2.62 billion, increasing 23.2% from the prior-year quarter.

BlackRock’s AUM Balance Rises

As of Sept. 30, 2025, AUM totaled $13.46 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 17.3%. Our estimate for AUM was $12.59 trillion. The company witnessed long-term net inflows of $171 billion in the reported quarter.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the average AUM of $12.96 trillion rose 17.1% year over year. We had projected the average AUM to be $12.56 trillion.

BLK’s Share Repurchases

BlackRock repurchased shares worth $375 million in the reported quarter.

Our View on BlackRock

BLK’s continued efforts to diversify its offerings and improve its revenue mix are expected to support its financials. The acquisitions of Global Infrastructure Partners, Preqin and HPS Investment Partners are likely to enhance the company’s position as a global asset manager. However, elevated expenses pose a significant challenge for the company.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of BLK’s Peers

Blackstone Inc. BX is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.23. The figure implies an increase of 21.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Invesco IVZ is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2025 numbers on Oct. 28.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ’s quarterly earnings has been revised 4.5% higher to 46 cents. The figure implies a rise of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

