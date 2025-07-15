BlackRock Q2 Earnings Beat on AUM Growth & Higher Revenues, Stock Down

BlackRock’s BLK second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $12.05 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.66. The figure reflects a rise of 16% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of BLK are trending 6.4% lower in the early market trading session today.

The results benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed robust growth, reaching a record high of $12.52 trillion, driven by net inflows, market appreciation, and a favorable foreign exchange impact. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.

Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $1.59 billion, increasing 7% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected the metric to be $1.57 billion.

On July 1, 2025, BlackRock completed the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners.

BLK’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Revenues (on a GAAP basis) in the quarter were $5.42 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.43 billion. The figure increased 13% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in all revenue components except investment advisory performance fees.

Total expenses amounted to $3.69 billion, up 23% year over year. The uptick was due to a rise in all cost components. Our estimate for the metric was $3.32 billion.

Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $521 million compared with $214 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for non-operating income was $173.9 million.

BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $2.1 billion, increasing 12% from the prior-year quarter.

BlackRock’s AUM Balance Up

As of June 30, 2025, AUM totaled $12.52 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 18%. Our estimate for AUM was $11.66 trillion. The company witnessed long-term net inflows of $46 billion in the reported quarter.

As of March 31, 2025, the average AUM of $11.97 trillion rose 15% year over year. We had projected the average AUM to be $11.62 trillion.

BLK’s Share Repurchases

BlackRock repurchased shares worth $375 million in the reported quarter.

Our View on BlackRock

BLK’s continued efforts to diversify its offerings and improve its revenue mix are expected to support its financials. The acquisitions of Global Infrastructure Partners, Preqin, and HPS Investment Partners are likely to enhance the company’s position as a global asset manager. However, the elevated expenses poses a significant challenge for the company.

