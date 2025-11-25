BlackRock Partners With AccessFintech to Boost Post-Trade Connectivity

BlackRock Inc. BLK has entered into a strategic tie-up with AccessFintech (“AFT”), a leading data and workflow collaboration network for financial markets, to deliver bilateral connectivity and real-time post-trade collaboration.



Further, BLK has also made a strategic investment in AccessFintech to fuel its next phase of growth across product development, global expansion and broader ecosystem integration. The move underscores both firms’ shared goal of building a more connected and data-driven capital-markets infrastructure.

The terms of the investment remained under wraps.

Rationale Behind BLK’s Move

The collaboration between AccessFintech and the Aladdin platform aims to provide secure, API-driven links that connect buy-side firms with their sell-side partners, asset servicers and market-infrastructure entities.



Benefits for Aladdin clients include real-time transparency into trade lifecycle events with the ability to collaborate directly with brokers and custodians to resolve exceptions and minimize settlement fails, access to cross-asset, multi-region data and AI-powered predictive analytics without altering existing infrastructure, and faster remediation that lowers operational risk across securities, private markets and derivatives.



BlackRock-AccessFintech collaboration gives sell-side firms and asset servicers a stronger channel to connect with the global community of buy-side clients on the Aladdin platform, helping them resolve and prevent exceptions more efficiently and at the same time improving transparency to support better client outcomes.



Michael Debevec, head of global investment operations at BlackRock, stated, “BlackRock has accelerated its strategy in partnership with AccessFintech, integrating real-time data across the post-trade and asset servicing lifecycle. This delivers more efficient workflow, greater interoperability and improved risk management. Our partnership extends these benefits to the wider Aladdin community, helping clients achieve higher operational performance and capacity throughout the investment lifecycle with a broader ecosystem of collaborators, enhancing the client experience."



This move aligns with BlackRock’s organic growth efforts. Last month, its Aladdin platform entered into a multi-year collaboration with OTCX, a leading regulated fintech, aiming to digitize dealer-to-client “voice” derivative trading and expand the option offerings for clients.

BlackRock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Year to date, shares of BlackRock have declined 0.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 19.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, BLK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Strategic Collaborations by Other Finance Firms

Earlier this month, Sallie Mae SLM announced a multi-year partnership with KKR & Co. KKR, marking its entry into the growing private credit market.



Through this multi-year partnership, KKR will acquire an initial seed portfolio of private education loans from Sallie Mae, followed by purchases of at least $2 billion in newly originated private education loans annually over an initial three-year period.



Similarly, according to an MSN article citing a Wall Street Journal report, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD entered into a tie-up with delivery startup Gopuff to allow users to withdraw cash from their brokerage accounts and get it delivered at their doorstep.



This offering has been launched in New York, with San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington and other major cities set to follow in the coming months. Clients need to subscribe to $5 monthly Robinhood Gold subscription to avail the services, and should have $1,000 minimum balance in monthly direct deposits into their Robinhood bank accounts.

