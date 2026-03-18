BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MUA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Symbol: MUA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.76, changing hands as low as $10.72 per share. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.60 per share, with $11.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.