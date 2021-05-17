Markets
BlackRock LTPC Buys Majority Stake In Transaction Data Systems For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pharmacy software maker Transaction Data Systems or TDS announced Monday that BlackRock Long Term Private Capital (BlackRock LTPC), backed by BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) has acquired a majority interest in the company from its previous owner GTCR, who will retain a minority interest. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BlackRock LTPC will partner with the TDS management team, led by CEO Jude Dieterman, and GTCR to drive the company's next phase of growth. TDS is BlackRock LTPC's fourth investment to date and its second investment in North America.

TDS provides innovative and adaptive pharmacy management systems and clinical applications that help pharmacies improve operations and workflow, expand their businesses, bolster their data analytics, increase patient engagement and drive better healthcare outcomes. It supports the largest network of independent and community pharmacists in the country.

GTCR initially acquired TDS and its core Rx30 software platform in June 2015 and subsequently pursued a dual strategy of organic and M&A-driven growth.

