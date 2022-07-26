Blackrock Introduces Model Portfolios Tailored to Women

Due to a lack of investment products that consider factors unique to women, Blackrock is looking to fill the void by creating its first model portfolios for women. The three factors that are specifically unique to women are life expectancy, income gaps, and employment gaps. Most investment products are missing these three-factor inputs and as a result, negatively impact women’s long-term investing success. The firm believes women may be under-allocated to equities at critical points in their lives when these three factors aren’t reflected in their investment choices. The investing giant is leveraging its proprietary LifePath® lifecycle investing framework and adjusting standard investment considerations to include the three additional inputs. The model portfolios include investment mixes for women across different life stages and could ultimately serve as the core of a woman’s portfolio.

Finsum: Blackrock believes current investment products don’t take into account three factors specific to women, which led the firm to create its first model portfolios tailored for women.

