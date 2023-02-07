BlackRock Increases Position in Walt Disney (DIS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 120.97MM shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 116.79MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.25% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is $127.73. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $240.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.25% from its latest reported closing price of $109.87.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is $91,544MM, an increase of 10.66%. The projected annual EPS is $4.18, an increase of 141.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 1.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DIS is 0.6147%, a decrease of 5.8646%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 1,258,057K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,386,980 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,640,885 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,327,621 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,316,942 shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 5.92% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 33,996,592 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,168,854 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,484,736 shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,123,546 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,984,524 shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Walt Disney Declares $0.88 Dividend

Walt Disney said on December 4, 2019 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.88 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019 received the payment on January 16, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $109.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 2.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

