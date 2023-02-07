BlackRock Increases Position in Vector Group (VGR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.41MM shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR). This represents 13.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 20.49MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.92% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vector Group is $14.79. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.92% from its latest reported closing price of $12.87.

The projected annual revenue for Vector Group is $1,467MM, an increase of 65.38%. The projected annual EPS is $1.30, an increase of 32.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vector Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VGR is 0.1106%, a decrease of 2.0622%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 118,076K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,640,936 shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,232,687 shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGR by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,958,205 shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,424,130 shares, representing a decrease of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGR by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,823,163 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,731,963 shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGR by 10.17% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,328,252 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,013,119 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878,523 shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGR by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Vector Group Declares $0.20 Dividend

Vector Group said on August 22, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022 received the payment on September 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $12.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.89%, the lowest has been 4.63%, and the highest has been 16.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

Vector Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vector Group Ltd. is an American diversified holding company with two major businesses: Liggett Group LLC (tobacco) and New Valley LLC (real estate), including Douglas Elliman. Vector Group was previously called Brooke Group.

