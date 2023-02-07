BlackRock Increases Position in Teradyne (TER)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.34MM shares of Teradyne, Inc. (TER). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 13.23MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.96% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is $105.92. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.96% from its latest reported closing price of $106.95.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is $3,127MM, a decrease of 0.89%. The projected annual EPS is $4.00, a decrease of 11.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TER is 0.2489%, a decrease of 13.5890%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 184,345K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 9,637,955 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,807,605 shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,114,910 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,010,712 shares, representing a decrease of 14.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 85.78% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 5,335,783 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,660,898 shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 58.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,670,705 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720,779 shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,293,451 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322,557 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Teradyne Declares $0.11 Dividend

Teradyne said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $106.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.59%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Teradyne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide.

