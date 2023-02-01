BlackRock Increases Position in Stryker (SYK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.49MM shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 23.86MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.65% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.76% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stryker is $263.36. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.76% from its latest reported closing price of $253.81.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is $19,394MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual EPS is $9.98, an increase of 53.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SYK is 0.5155%, an increase of 5.9075%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 335,188K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,129,316 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,905,052 shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Greenleaf Trust holds 19,635,485 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,807,060 shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,649,390 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,367,659 shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,632,966 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,753,710 shares, representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 26.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,154,678 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,022,667 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Stryker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

