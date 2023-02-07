BlackRock Increases Position in Splunk (SPLK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.09MM shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 9.82MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.87% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.82% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splunk is $114.01. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.82% from its latest reported closing price of $103.81.

The projected annual revenue for Splunk is $3,541MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.84.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splunk. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPLK is 0.2695%, a decrease of 12.6776%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 157,691K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

H&F Corporate Investors X holds 12,799,822 shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,913,780 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,365,550 shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,147,851 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,365,529 shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,933,263 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,924,085 shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,809,493 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,743,478 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Splunk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Splunk Inc. turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

