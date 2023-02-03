BlackRock Increases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.93MM shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 3.75MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.66% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith & Wesson Brands is $15.47. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.66% from its latest reported closing price of $11.32.

The projected annual revenue for Smith & Wesson Brands is $476MM, a decrease of 15.69%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, a decrease of 52.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Wesson Brands. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SWBI is 0.0647%, a decrease of 3.4360%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 31,009K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,710,477 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919,277 shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 12.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,336,107 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335,687 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 17.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 998,731 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012,087 shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 852,123 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831,778 shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Punch Card Management holds 840,038 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524,000 shares, representing an increase of 37.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Declares $0.10 Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands said on December 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $11.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 4.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=112).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Smith & Wesson Brands Background Information

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.

