BlackRock Increases Position in Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.90MM shares of Qurate Retail Group Inc. (QRTEA). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 21.34MM shares and 4.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.35% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.09% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qurate Retail Group is $1.58. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $2.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.09% from its latest reported closing price of $2.73.

The projected annual revenue for Qurate Retail Group is $11,903MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.58.

Fund Sentiment

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qurate Retail Group. This is a decrease of 113 owner(s) or 17.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:QRTEA is 0.1154%, an increase of 32.9170%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.31% to 375,520K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 49,354,711 shares

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 33,245,514 shares

Fpr Partners holds 21,889,302 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,321,924 shares

Lyrical Asset Management holds 11,803,248 shares

Qurate Retail Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.'s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

