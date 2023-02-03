BlackRock Increases Position in Polaris Industries (PII)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.85MM shares of Polaris Industries, Inc (PII). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.79MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.23% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polaris Industries is $114.90. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.23% from its latest reported closing price of $118.73.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris Industries is $8,588MM, a decrease of 0.57%. The projected annual EPS is $10.39, an increase of 37.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PII is 0.2321%, a decrease of 8.7187%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 66,703K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,079,907 shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,980,373 shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 3.51% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,857,278 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860,916 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,646,911 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570,688 shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,226,951 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460,296 shares, representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,133,541 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151,823 shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Polaris Industries Declares $0.64 Dividend

Polaris Industries said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $118.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Polaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

