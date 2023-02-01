BlackRock Increases Position in PAR Technology (PAR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.85MM shares of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.68MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for PAR Technology is $37.57. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of $33.99.

The projected annual revenue for PAR Technology is $382MM, an increase of 12.46%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.92.

Fund Sentiment

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAR Technology. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PAR is 0.4442%, a decrease of 13.4393%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 35,703K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,119,996 shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,977,672 shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,140,057 shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 1,862,957 shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADW Capital Management holds 1,650,114 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Par Technology Background Information

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS® integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies.

