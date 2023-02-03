BlackRock Increases Position in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.83MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.91% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Napco Security Technologies is $35.90. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.91% from its latest reported closing price of $30.71.

The projected annual revenue for Napco Security Technologies is $172MM, an increase of 13.34%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, an increase of 52.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Napco Security Technologies. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 14.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NSSC is 0.2563%, an increase of 5.1617%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 30,029K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,736,527 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754,852 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 51.86% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,578,454 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,469,270 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 884,355 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460,050 shares, representing a decrease of 65.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 878,740 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554,992 shares, representing a decrease of 76.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 17.77% over the last quarter.

NAPCO Security Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.