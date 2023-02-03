BlackRock Increases Position in Monster Beverage (MNST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.35MM shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 17, 2017 they reported 21.68MM shares and 3.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.51% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.50% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is $109.25. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.50% from its latest reported closing price of $102.58.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is $7,256MM, an increase of 16.60%. The projected annual EPS is $3.06, an increase of 33.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNST is 0.3605%, an increase of 0.2887%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 424,278K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 20,190,237 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,135,892 shares, representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 16,536,844 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,096,697 shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,115,595 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,995,185 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,050,050 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,100,259 shares, representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 45.11% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 11,350,519 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,598,001 shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Monster Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.