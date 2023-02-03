BlackRock Increases Position in Microvision (MVIS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.09MM shares of Microvision, Inc. (MVIS). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.69MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.24% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microvision is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.24% from its latest reported closing price of $3.35.

The projected annual revenue for Microvision is $2MM, an increase of 25.31%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.41.

Fund Sentiment

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvision. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MVIS is 0.0346%, a decrease of 26.7486%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 51,613K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,596,451 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946,023 shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 8.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,611,162 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,805,848 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,919,059 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880,013 shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,299,388 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224,122 shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,037,686 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553,242 shares, representing a decrease of 74.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Microvision Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroVision Inc. is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

