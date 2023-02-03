BlackRock Increases Position in MicroStrategy (MSTR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.76MM shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.67% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for MicroStrategy is $486.88. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $997.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.67% from its latest reported closing price of $292.13.

The projected annual revenue for MicroStrategy is $519MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.88.

Fund Sentiment

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroStrategy. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MSTR is 0.2412%, an increase of 20.9109%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 7,135K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,384,999 shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383,949 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 38.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 803,352 shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684,181 shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 1.89% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 427,918 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 358,514 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 283,200 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399,500 shares, representing a decrease of 41.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

