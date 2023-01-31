BlackRock Increases Position in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.62MM shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.72MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.69% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is $13.17. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 83.69% from its latest reported closing price of $7.17.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is $545MM, an increase of 263.98%. The projected annual EPS is $0.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MARA is 0.2448%, an increase of 10.5651%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 47,059K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,292,345 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968,256 shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 131.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,818,230 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544,575 shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 131.64% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,433,381 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331,445 shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 126.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,175,584 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014,338 shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 124.30% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,627,615 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494,844 shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 122.54% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

