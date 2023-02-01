BlackRock Increases Position in Liberty Media (BATRA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Liberty Media Corporation (BATRA). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.62MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Media is $38.39. The forecasts range from a low of $33.70 to a high of $46.92. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $35.13.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Media is $3,020MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.73.

Fund Sentiment

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BATRA is 0.0816%, an increase of 20.1631%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 9,956K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,564,466 shares

Gabelli Funds holds 767,577 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 467,493 shares

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 385,000 shares

Shapiro Capital Management holds 262,614 shares

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation is an American mass media company controlled by chairman John C. Malone. The company has three divisions, reflecting the companys ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM, and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team.

