BlackRock Increases Position in Laureate Education (LAUR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.24MM shares of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 6.77MM shares and 3.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 95.52% and an increase in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.30% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Laureate Education is $14.45. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.30% from its latest reported closing price of $10.68.

The projected annual revenue for Laureate Education is $1,371MM, an increase of 14.95%. The projected annual EPS is $1.07, an increase of 227.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laureate Education. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LAUR is 0.2513%, an increase of 8.4736%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 128,473K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 32,842,184 shares representing 20.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 5,528,499 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,158,350 shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Snow Phipps Group holds 4,944,176 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,941,761 shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,325,466 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179,488 shares, representing an increase of 26.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 81.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,453,245 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,792,458 shares, representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Laureate Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Laureate Education, Inc. understands the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, Laureate Education has remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. The Company is one of the world's largest Certified B Corporations® and it's the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

